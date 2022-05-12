ModernGhana logo
[Video] 6 children killed by speeding car at Ankaase in Krachi West

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Information available to this portal is that six children have been crashed to death at Ankaase in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 11.

The children met their untimely death on their way home from school when they were knocked down by a Toyota salon car with registration number GR-2392-22.

The six children died on the spot.

The seventh child is in critical condition at the Krachi West Government Hospital.

The bodies of the six children have been conveyed to the Krachi West Government Hospital Morgue by officers of the Ghana Police Service.

Efforts to get the police speak on the issue were unsuccessful.

