Tema: Community members serve as the eye, ear, and nose of the police — Crime Officer

12.05.2022 LISTEN

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Regional Crime Officer, Tema Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police described community members as the eye, ear, and nose of the police as they lived with the criminals at all times.

He also described stakeholders such as business and corporate bodies, media, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), religious and traditional bodies, and the judicial system as collaborators in crime prevention.

Supt. Acheampong stated this during the “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day,” seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues, monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult in Tema.

The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Speaking on: “The state of security within the Tema Region: Role of stakeholders,” Supt. Acheampong stressed the need for building partnerships between the Police and the Public to effectively combat crime in society.

He, therefore, appealed to the general public to provide information about criminals and their activities to the police to deliver services in crime prevention, detection, apprehension, and prosecution of offenders.

He also urged business and corporate bodies to direct an appreciable amount of their corporate social responsibilities to support training programmes for the police.

Supt. Acheampong also appealed to the media to set aside airtime and space for discussions on security issues on regular basis free of charge, and “Commended the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency for creating a platform for the exchange of security ideas”.

He urged the NCCE to intensify public education on the laws, the various offenses that are punishable by law, as well as duties and obligations as patriotic citizens and their rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

In the interest of justice, Rule of Law, Accountability, and public interest, the courts must also expedite action on cases before them as "justice delayed is justice denied," he said.