Committee established to absorb students who escaped from Ukraine into Ghanaian Universities

A thirteen-member committee has been instituted to come out with guidelines to help absorb Ghanaian students from Ukraine into Ghanaian Universities to continue their studies.

The committee, chaired by Dr Nsiah Asare, Special Advisor to the President on Health issues, has four weeks to submit its report to Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister.

The committee has representation from the Students Representative Council (SRC), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Health, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Medical and Dental Council, Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Vice Chancellors of Medical Schools, the Rector of College of Physicians and Surgeons, among others.

Speaking at a stakeholder's consultative meeting to address displaced Ghanaian Medical students from Ukraine, in Accra, Dr Adutwum urged the team to work hard to ensure that the students were placed in schools where they would fit well to continue their education.

The meeting was to update and explain the essential problem at stake, and discuss plans for the immediate integration of the Ghanaian Medical students from Ukraine into the Ghana Medical Education System.

The Minister reminded the committee to be innovative in their findings and consider creating a pathway for some of the students who might have some weaknesses in some areas of their studies so they could cope with the Ghanaian education system.

The Education Minister urged the committee to work hard and make sure all the students were placed so they could continue to their education.

Dr Adutwum, who is the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, assured that everything possible was being done to ensure that the Government's dream of hitting the 40 per cent Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio (GTER) mark was attained by 2030.

Dr Nsiah Asare, on behalf of the committee, pledged to work hard to ensure that the students were placed in the institutions and report submitted on schedule.

A total of 132 Ghanaian students were rescued from Ukraine when the Russia/Ukraine war started with about 28 of them on government scholarship.

