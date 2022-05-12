ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CLOGSAG calls off strike after securing 'Neutrality Allowance', resumes work on May 16

Social News CLOGSAG calls off strike after securing 'Neutrality Allowance', resumes work on May 16
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have called off their three-week-old strike after their demands have been met.

They had demanded they be paid a 'neutrality allowance'.

The leadership of the union met with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government to discuss issues relating to the industrial action earlier this week.

In a statement announcing an end to the strike, the leadership of CLOGSAG, said: “The demand for the Ministry of Finance to direct the Controller and Accountant General to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on 11 May 2022. By this decision, the strike has been called off.”

Members of CLOGSAG have, thus, been asked to report to work from Monday, 16 May.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Excessive executive powers impeding the fight against corruption – Chief Crusader
12.05.2022 | Social News
[Video] 6 children killed by speeding car at Ankaase in Krachi West
12.05.2022 | Social News
Tema: Community members serve as the eye, ear, and nose of the police — Crime Officer
12.05.2022 | Social News
Former toll booth attendants pickets at Roads Ministry to demand salary arrears, reassignment
12.05.2022 | Social News
Be fearless of intimidation; remain firm and focused —Journalists told
12.05.2022 | Social News
Economic hardship can breed mistrust in love relationships and marriages—Counselor
12.05.2022 | Social News
Dead baby dumped at refuse dump at Subin
12.05.2022 | Social News
VIDEO: KNUST lecture escapes death after car catches fire
12.05.2022 | Social News
Bawku curfew renewed after recent killings
12.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line