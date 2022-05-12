Marwako in trouble as East Legon branch shut down over alleged mass food poisoning

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has shut down the East Legon branch of Marwako, a fast food eatery in Accra over complaints of food poisoning.

This was after a Twitter user Edward Elohim posted that the fast food service had given him and several other people food poisoning.

Several other Twitter users also complained of food poisoning after eating from the East Legon branch.

Reports were that over 70 customers were affected.

The mass complaints compelled the FDA to shut down the restaurant and samples taken for investigation.

The FDA in a tweet said: "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations.

"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of its protocols to prevent any further harm to the public."

The company's PRO said it has followed up on complaints and visited some customers who were hospitalised at various hospitals.

The PRO indicated that the medical bills of some customers have been paid. It is also visited others at home while investigation is being conducted internally.

But some of the affected customers are threatening to sue the company.