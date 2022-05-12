ModernGhana logo
VIDEO: KNUST lecture escapes death after car catches fire

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, nearly lost his life on campus in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, May 12, 2022 on his way to lectures.

He was in the ‘Ford Escape’ 4-wheel drive when the incident happened but graciously escaped unhurt.

The fire engulfed the entire vehicle and it took the efforts of the Fire Service personnel to douse the fire.

“He was driving and all of a sudden he stopped and we saw that he got out of the car and we realized that smoke was coming from the car,’’ A witness said.

