Admit Asiedu Nketia for remedial classes – Bawumia jokingly tells Dean of UGBS

Ghana’s Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has mocked the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia in his latest speech delivered at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

In an appeal that attracted several laughs, the Vice President asked the Dean of UG Business School on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to admit the NDC scribe into the school for remedial classes.

While the Vice President did not specifically give reasons why Asiedu Nketia needs the remedial classes at the UGBS, it appears it is just one of those trolling moments in politics.

“...It was like a ‘who is who in Ghana. Even Asiedu Nketia was part of it. But in his case, Dean, we may have to let him come back for remedial classes,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

In his address at the launch of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the University of Ghana Business School, the Vice President lauded the school for its achievement in churning out great men and women.

He said the school should be proud for leading the way and staying relevant all these decades to make an impact.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is a great pleasure to be here today, representing the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at this major celebration. I am here as one of you, having been an academic myself, including teaching at a business school, in my previous life.

“I share in your joy because sixty years of continuous operation that has produced prominent people in Ghana and the world of business is not a small feat. I think you should be very proud of yourselves for being trailblazers of this institution,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed.

At the anniversary celebration, the Vice President presented 100 laptops to the school.

The gesture is in fulfillment of a pledge he made to the University in the past to support the School’s One Student, One Laptop initiative announced by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, to advance digitisation on campus.