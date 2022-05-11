ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Fire razes 10 rooms at New Abirem

Social News ER: Fire razes 10 rooms at New Abirem
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A-ten room compound house at New Abirem in the Birim North Constituency of the Eastern Region was on Wednesday, May 11, razed down by fire.

The fire which started in the afternoon, destroyed the 10 rooms completely, displacing the occupants.

According to residents, the fire service in the community was informed about the fire immediately it started.

An eyewitness, Ebenezer Tetteh popularly called Agya Ben told ClassFMonline.com that the fire men arrived late.

“The fire station is only a walking distance yet, the firemen walked here without their vehicle. They later informed us that, their vehicle had broken down and so they called in firemen from Nkawkaw.

“Unfortunately, by the time, they arrived, the fire had destroyed the building completely. Everything is gone, nothing is left. Some of the occupants, who were inside the house, including an ailing woman, were rescued by residents. Though they tried to douse the fire too, they could not,” Mr Tetteh explained.

Source: classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Physically challenged man braces the odds at Zien
11.05.2022 | Social News
Woman you sleep with maybe a terrorist; so watch out – Toobu warns
11.05.2022 | Social News
Maame Tiwaa elected Executive Member of Anti-Corruption Institutions in Commonwealth Africa
11.05.2022 | Social News
[Video] Man turns into cow after having sex with a married woman
11.05.2022 | Social News
Payment plan for CLOGSAG ready – Labour Minister
11.05.2022 | Social News
Assailants attack family, injure four in Saboba
11.05.2022 | Social News
C/R: Pastor found dead on his farm at Assin Brofoyedru
11.05.2022 | Social News
I wonder why Ghanaians believed govt's free water and subsidized electricity claim - Franklin Cudjoe
11.05.2022 | Social News
Failure of Business Enterprises to fulfill CSR hindered Teshie development — Dzasetse
11.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line