11.05.2022 General News

US ambassador designate presents letter to Foreign Affairs Minister

11.05.2022 LISTEN

US ambassador designate to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has presented her open letters to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The ambassador designate presented her open letters to the Minister on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

The Foreign Affairs Minister highlighting the excellent bilateral relations between Ghana and the US, was confident that the new envoy would contribute to the deepening the already existing relations between both countries.

Ms Palmer is a seasoned diplomat who has devoted much of her 35-year career to African Affairs.

Prior to her appointment, she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources.

She has also served as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Malawi and as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the U.S. Embassy in South Africa.

Source: classfmonline.com

