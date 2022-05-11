ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.05.2022 Social News

Woman you sleep with maybe a terrorist; so watch out – Toobu warns

Woman you sleep with maybe a terrorist; so watch out – Toobu warns
11.05.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency and a retired Superintendent of Police, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has said the foundation of internal security must be strengthened to prevent terrorist attacks on Ghana.

He made this comment in relation to the West Africa Centre For Counter-Extremism (WACCE) reports that say Ghana is prone to terrorist attacks.

According to the Centre, irrespective of the fact that Ghana has managed terrorist threats for some time “yet Ghana has been so close to terrorism.”

The report disclosed that already, more than 13 Ghanaians are believed to have travelled to fight with terrorist groups since 2015.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with Don Kwabena Prah, the Wa West MP said terrorists may sometimes not come from neighbouring countries but within our matrimonial home.

“We must pay attention to internal threats, in doing that we have to equip the police and strengthen the community policing so any form of threats that will emerge from our villages or community can be curtailed. We just can be at the borders and be arresting suspected extremists from the neighbouring country. Terrorists sometimes don’t migrate from any country, the woman you even sleep with on the same bed can be a terrorist. We must study the Boko Haram in Nigeria, Iraq and Iran and learn about ISIS and how they operate and train their people.”

He advised that as a country we must deal with security matters holistically devoid of political interference.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Physically challenged man braces the odds at Zien
11.05.2022 | Social News
E/R: Fire razes 10 rooms at New Abirem
11.05.2022 | Social News
Maame Tiwaa elected Executive Member of Anti-Corruption Institutions in Commonwealth Africa
11.05.2022 | Social News
[Video] Man turns into cow after having sex with a married woman
11.05.2022 | Social News
Payment plan for CLOGSAG ready – Labour Minister
11.05.2022 | Social News
Assailants attack family, injure four in Saboba
11.05.2022 | Social News
C/R: Pastor found dead on his farm at Assin Brofoyedru
11.05.2022 | Social News
I wonder why Ghanaians believed govt's free water and subsidized electricity claim - Franklin Cudjoe
11.05.2022 | Social News
Failure of Business Enterprises to fulfill CSR hindered Teshie development — Dzasetse
11.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line