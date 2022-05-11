ModernGhana logo
Assailants attack family, injure four in Saboba

Four persons have sustained various degrees of injuries at Gbenjah, a community in Saboba District of the Northern Region following an attack on them by some community members.

The suspects are said to be relatives of a man who was arrested for assaulting a community member.

The first suspect whose name is yet to be known was remanded into police custody by a court in Yendi on Wednesday for allegedly attacking someone over some LEAP documents to reappear on the 18th of May 2022.

They had admitted to the offence on appearing in court.

After the adjournment of the case, his relatives went and attacked the family house of the victim with cutlasses and sticks resulting in four more persons sustaining injuries.

Police have intervened to calm the situation. The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Saboba Hospital.

---citinewsroom

