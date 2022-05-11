ModernGhana logo
I wonder why Ghanaians believed govt's free water and subsidized electricity claim - Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has said he wondered why Ghanaians believed the NPP government that it was out of its unconditional love for the people that it gave water and electricity ‘freebies’ in 2020 during the peak of the Covid pandemic.

In his view, the bills have accumulated and been conditionally proposed at an increased rate of 148% for electricity and 334% for water.

He was reacting to the tariff hike proposal by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) .

In a tweet, Mr Cuidjue said “I wondered why we believed the government that it was out of its unconditional love for us that it gave water and electricity ‘freebies’ in 2020.Well now your accumulated bills are in & been conditionally proposed at an increased rate of 148% for electricity and 334% for water.”

