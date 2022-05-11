ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia donates 100 laptops to University of Ghana Business School

Headlines Bawumia donates 100 laptops to University of Ghana Business School
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has presented one hundred (100) laptops to the University of Ghana Business School.

The donation was in fulfillment of a pledge the Dr. Bawumia made to the UGBS earlier in the year to support the School's One Student, One Laptop initiative announced by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, to advance digitisation on campus.

Presenting the 100 laptops during the launch of the 60th Anniversary celebration of the UGBS on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia said he was touched and inspired by the bold initiative, hence his decision to donate the laptops to support the initiative.

"I was so inspired that that day I promised 100 laptops to the university of Ghana business school, and by the grace of God, I am presenting the laptops to the School today," Dr. Bawumia said.

The Vice President noted that more laptops would be needed to make the initiative successful, and he therefore called for support, especially UGBS alumni, to donate laptops towards the campaign.

While congratulating the UGBS on attaining 60 years, Dr. Bawumia commended the School, whose alumni, he said, are contributing significantly to the development of the nation.

As part of its 60th Anniversary celebration, the UGBS has line up year-long activities.

511202265331-uapctgfsrm-ak1i2150

511202265331-pulwo0a442-ak1i2189

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I think that we should be in the lead and World Bank supports our development—Akufo-Addo to African leaders
11.05.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia Launches 60th Anniversary of University of Ghana Business School
11.05.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia gifts GHS20k to taxi driver who returned GHS8,000 to passenger
11.05.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t developing policy to guide deployment of electric vehicles; battery-powered ‘trotro’ coming – Tampuli
11.05.2022 | Headlines
Prison conditions in Ghana harden criminals – Lawyer Martin Kpebu
11.05.2022 | Headlines
Transparency in Ghana’s judiciary critical for long-term stability, economic growth — US
11.05.2022 | Headlines
Don’t blame Parliament for delays in reviewing 1992 Constitution – Joseph Osei-Owusu to critics
11.05.2022 | Headlines
Dumsor is not coming back; there is no cause for worry - Egyapa Mercer
11.05.2022 | Headlines
PAC refers five headmasters to EOCO for prosecution over procurement breaches
11.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line