ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.05.2022 Social News

Failure of Business Enterprises to fulfill CSR hindered Teshie development — Dzasetse

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Nii Ashikwei KwaobotweNii Ashikwei Kwaobotwe
11.05.2022 LISTEN

The Dzasetse of Teshie Paramount Stool and Divisional Chief Of Lenshie, Nii Ashikwei Kwaobotwe, has said the development challenges facing the Stool is the failure of businesses enterprises and educational institutions operating on Teshie land to fulfil their corporate social responsibility and protocol employment opportunities to the people of Teshie.

The Dzasetse and Divisional Chief of Lenshie said this at his 15 years jubilee anniversary at Teshie in Accra.

He stated that the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre which is situated on Teshie land without paying any compensation whatsoever is not offering scholarships to qualified youth of Teshie.

He added that KAIPTC has turned a blind eye to the festering chieftaincy conflicts in Teshie without providing any intervention in terms of peace advocacy and conflict resolutions programmes for the Chiefs and people of Teshie.

According to him, Teshie is not represented on the Boards of government institutions and other business concerns operating on Teshie lands.

He calls on government and other stakeholders operating on Teshie lands to reverse their decision and do the needful to help Teshie develop.

This assured the people of Teshie that he will be working closely with the Teshie Mantse Palace to seek urgent solutions to these major challenges as the Divisional Chief of the Lenshie and Dzasetse of the Teshie Paramount Stool.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Assailants attack family, injure four in Saboba
11.05.2022 | Social News
C/R: Pastor found dead on his farm at Assin Brofoyedru
11.05.2022 | Social News
I wonder why Ghanaians believed govt's free water and subsidized electricity claim - Franklin Cudjoe
11.05.2022 | Social News
Vessel Accident: Rescue mission temporarily suspended, aerial patrols ongoing
11.05.2022 | Social News
YOVI calls for more efforts on tackling violence against children
11.05.2022 | Social News
Despite selecting all our Running Mates from Methodist since 1992, yet engage in utter blasphemy — Ablakwa
11.05.2022 | Social News
Lawyer abandons one of the alleged Kasoa ritual killers; begs court to find another counsel for him
11.05.2022 | Social News
VIDEO: Driver returns over GHS8,000 to owner who left it in his taxi
11.05.2022 | Social News
A/R: Suspected robber lynched at Manso Abodom
11.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line