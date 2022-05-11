ModernGhana logo
Bawumia gifts GHS20k to taxi driver who returned GHS8,000 to passenger

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Mahamudu Bawumia has dashed GHS20,000 to the taxi driver who returned over GHS8,000 to a passenger who left it in his car.

The 37-year-old man identified as Akwesi Akrong picked a woman from Malata market to Teshie last night.

After finishing his day’s work, he found a package in the back seat of his taxi and uncovered that it contained money.

After having a discussion with his wife, he returned the money to the woman today.

With a video of the moment he returned the money to the woman going viral, the taxi driver has touched a lot of hearts including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

As a result, the Vice President has decided to reward Akwesi Akrong an amount of GHS20,000 for his honesty and kindness.

