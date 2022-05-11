VIDEO: Driver returns over GHS8,000 to owner who left it in his taxi

A taxi driver in Accra, Akwesi Akrong has returned over GHS8,000 he found in his car to the rightful owner.

The 37-year-old man who has been a taxi driver for seven years picked a woman from Malata market to Teshie last night.

After a hard day's work, he found a package in the back seat of his taxi and uncovered that it contained money.

After having a discussion with his wife, he returned the money to the woman today.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme this afternoon, the taxi driver explained that he never thought of keeping an amount of money he didn’t earn.

“When I opened it and I realised there was money inside I drove to her place to give it to her. She was very happy and she thanked me.

“I never thought about taking the money,” he said.