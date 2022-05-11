Gov’t developing policy to guide deployment of electric vehicles; battery-powered ‘trotro’ coming – Tampuli

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Hassan Tampuli has disclosed that government is preparing the way for the introduction of electric buses as public transport that will be powered by batteries to boost transportation.

Speaking at the Africa forum organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Accra, the Deputy Minister said government is also developing a policy to guide the development of electric vehicles in the country.

“We are currently developing an e-mobility policy to guide the deployment and scaling up of electric vehicles in the country.

“We are also working assiduously to introduce the first-ever battery-powered electric buses for public transportation in Accra,” Mr. Hassan Tampuli shared.

The Deputy Minister continued, “We attend conferences elsewhere in other countries and all the buses that are used are electric vehicles. How long is Ghana going to wait before we also start getting into that space?”

At the Africa Forum by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport which focused on the role of logistics, transport, and industry in the sustainable implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, Mr. Hassan Tampuli also opened up on other interventions by government of Ghana, particularly in the aviation sector.

He said, “We have embarked on massive infrastructure developments to improve all our seaports, airports, and railway connectivity. Currently, two of our regional domestic airports in Kumasi and Tamale are being upgraded into international status.”

“We have also set out to establish a national airline with a private strategic partner to support our vision of positioning Ghana as an aviation hub of West Africa and beyond.

“The national airline will, in no doubt, boost the objective of the AfCFTA,” Mr. Hassan Tampuli added.