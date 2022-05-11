A/R: Suspected robber lynched at Manso Abodom

A suspected robber has been lynched by a mob at Manso Abodom, a farming community in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified by the Manso Nkwanta Police as Kwame Odame, is a native of Denkyira but he resided at Manso Akropong until he was lynched last Friday.

The deceased was said to have sneaked into the house of one Ebenezer Oppong, located at Manso Abodom last Friday dawn ostensibly to steal.

Odame, reportedly, inflicted knife wounds on the hands and back of Oppong.

The severe pains from the knife wounds was said to have compelled Oppong to raise an alarm, thereby attracting a sizable number of youth to the scene.

The mob got incensed after they realised that Odame had inflicted knife wounds on Oppong, and so turned on him with beatings.

A police report, which confirmed the incident, noted that the heartless mob decided to hit Odame with all manner of objects until he eventually gave up the ghost.

“On arrival at the scene, police came across hundreds of youth gathered on the main street of Manso Abodom, where the deceased was lying in a prone position,” a police report said.

The police document also disclosed that there were “multiple wounds and blood oozing from the mouth, head and some parts of his body.”

The body of Odame, the police report seen by the paper added “has been conveyed to the St. Martins Catholic Morgue, Agroyesum, for preservation and autopsy.”

---DGN online