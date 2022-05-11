Hajj 2022: Pilgrims above 65 years banned

Ghana's Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I C Quaye has said prospective pilgrims above 65 years of age will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

The Saudis have also said this year’s Hajj will be expensive for three main reasons: the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from five (5) to fifteen (15) per cent and the demolition and reconstruction of buildings and hotels in Mecca.

The huge investments made in Mina and Arafat will also be factored into the cost.

At a meeting with members of the Hajj Agents Association of Ghana on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Sheikh Quaye added that the Saudis have also put in place strict health control measures during the Hajj period from 7th – 12th July 2022.

Read the measures and rules for this year’s hajj below:

Age limit & testing requirements

Hajj will be available this year for those under 65 years of age, provided that they obtain the basic doses of vaccines approved in the Kingdom and they must present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival to the Kingdom.

Vaccination requirements

Pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the complete doses of the following vaccines to be able to enter Saudi Arabia:

• Pfizer/BioNTech. 2 doses

• Oxford/AstraZeneca: 2 doses

• Johnson and Johnson. 1 dose

• Moderna. 2 doses

• Sinopharm + 1 dose of any of the above vaccines

• Sinovac + 1 dose of 1 of any of the above vaccines

Quarantine requirements

No quarantine will be necessary for foreign pilgrims fully vaccinated with vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia.

Medical Insurance

Pilgrims must have medical insurance to cover any COVID-19-related treatment costs during their stay.

Permit

Worshippers are no longer required to obtain a permit and appointment to pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah as well as the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

E-Hajj

All intending pilgrims must be registered online through e-hajj.

The e-track was already active.

The Hajj Board is to conclude all arrangements with service providers by the middle of May 2022.

In this regard, a delegation led by the Chairman is leaving for Saudi Arabia for further negotiations on housing, transport, medical, flight, and other services.

