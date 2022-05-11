ModernGhana logo
11.05.2022 Education

Clement Apaak reiterates calls for gov’t to provide learning materials for schools

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has reiterated his calls for the government to make the necessary provision of learning materials for basic schools in the country.

Public basic schools have reopened this week for the start of the Second Term of the 2021/2022 academic year after the short vacation from last month.

Unfortunately, schools are still lacking learning materials including textbooks of the new curriculum.

Having received complaints from some of the schools in his constituency that need help, Clement Apaak has charged the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to attend to the challenges of schools to improve teaching and learning.

“We call on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to address this issue immediately including making sure that textbooks and the implementation of the new curriculum are available for teaching and learning,” the Builsa South MP told TV3 in an interview.

It is understood that schools are yet to receive pupils' attendance registers for this academic year.

In addition, the government is said to be owing Capitation Grants for 2019/2020 (2 Tranches), 2020/2021(1 Tranche), and 2021/2022(all tranches).

Some other deprived schools also continually lack infrastructure which makes teaching and learning very difficult.

