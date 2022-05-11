Man allegedly stoned to death for stealing plantain at Mankessim

11.05.2022 LISTEN

A 30-year-old man, known only as Caleb, has been allegedly stoned to death at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of Central Region for stealing plantain.

The man’s body was found tied to a palm tree, with plantains beside it.

There were also stones, sticks and blocks beside his body, suspected to have been used by unknown persons to kill him.

The man is reported to have left home on Friday, 6 May 2022 and never returned.

The assembly member and youth of the community, together with the man’s family therefore mounted a search for him and found his dead body, tied to the Palm tree on Saturday, 7 May 2022.

The body of the deceased also had cuts on it.

Confirming the incident, the assembly man for the area, Cephas Arthur, told Class FM’s Central Regional correspondent, Nana Tawiah that, the man was the third to have been found dead in the community within a week.

The assembly member, who bemoaned the upsurge in the lynching of persons suspected to have engaged in theft in the community, indicated that the deceased used to work at a Super market at Mankessim.

He however suspected that the deceased could have been intentionally murdered for some other reason, but, his killers made it look like he was stoned to death for theft.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Saltpond Government hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Source: classfmonline.com