Rainstorms rips off roof of Namoo JHS B

A three-classroom block of the Namoo Junior High School 'B' in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region has been destroyed by rainstorm.

The pupils who were expected to return to school could not use the classrooms as the roofs of JHS one and two had been completely ripped up making it unsuitable for academic work.

When Ghana News Agency visited the school, it observed that the facial boards and the wood used in roofing the building had been destroyed posing danger to pupils and teachers.

Authorities and management of the school therefore appealed to the government, Non-Governmental Organisations and philanthropists among others to assist in re-roofing the school to enable the pupils to learn.

Mr Cletus Adongo, Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association of the school told GNA that the situation needed immediate attention, otherwise the management of the school might ask the pupils to stay home for some time.

He said apart from the destruction caused by the storm, the school lacked furniture compelling some of the pupils to sit and learn on the bare floor.

He said some parents of the pupils contributed money to construct furniture for the pupils after several appeals including written letters to the Bongo District Assembly and Bongo District Directorate of Education proved futile.

When the GNA contacted Madam Rita Atanga, the District Chief Executive of the area, she said the Assembly was aware of the situation and was working to have the problem fixed for pupils to return to school as soon as possible.

GNA