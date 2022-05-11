Transparency in Ghana’s judiciary critical for long-term stability, economic growth — US

11.05.2022 LISTEN

The United States Embassy in Accra has said transparency in Ghana’s judicial system is critical for the country’s long-term stability.

The Embassy said also is critical for economic growth.

To that end, the embassy said in a tweet that The U.S. government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supports public agencies and civil society to roll out initiatives which strengthen accountability in the judiciary.

