11.05.2022 Headlines

Transparency in Ghana’s judiciary critical for long-term stability, economic growth — US

11.05.2022 LISTEN

The United States Embassy in Accra has said transparency in Ghana’s judicial system is critical for the country’s long-term stability.

The Embassy said also is critical for economic growth.

To that end, the embassy said in a tweet that The U.S. government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supports public agencies and civil society to roll out initiatives which strengthen accountability in the judiciary.

“Transparency in #Ghana's judicial system is critical for the country’s long-term stability and economic growth. The U.S. gov’t through @USAID supports public agencies and civil society to roll out initiatives which strengthen #accountability in the judiciary #USinGhana,” the Embassy tweeted.

