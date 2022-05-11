Don’t blame Parliament for delays in reviewing 1992 Constitution – Joseph Osei-Owusu to critics

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu says the legislature cannot be entirely blamed for the delay in the amendment of the 1992 Constitution as recommended by the Constitution Review Commission.

The Constitution Review Commission was set up in January 2010 to consult with the people of Ghana on the operation of the 1992 Constitution, and on any amendment that needed to be made to the Constitution.

The Commission was also tasked to present a draft bill for the amendment of the Constitution in the event that any changes were warranted.

However, the recommendations of the Commission have not been implemented years after the report was presented to the appropriate quarters.

Speaking to Citi News on the subject on the sidelines of the National Commission for Civic Education's constitution week lecture, Mr. Osei-Owusu said there is a lack of consensus on the changes needed to be made.

“The real issues are the disagreements on the fine details of implementation. The Constitution Review Commission went around and brought a report. When the report came, one of the political parties, which was then in power, then made changes to reflect its view.”

“The parties outside disagreed with some of the changes they proposed. That is what has actually delayed the process of implementation, till date,” the legislator recounted.

He cited processes to amend Article 243[1] of the Constitution, which gives the President the power to appoint all MMDCEs, as an example.

“At the very last minute, the Minority pulled out of all the agreements reached, and I know the reason they pulled out was the party outside Parliament refused to endorse the proposed amendments,” Mr. Osei-Owusu said.

