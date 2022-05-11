It’s praiseworthy Methodist Church didn't demand neutrality allowance reestablishing the partisan neutrality of the church — Ablakwa

Astute Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended the Methodist Church for its maturity in reestablishing the church’s partisan neutrality.

The MP shared on Twitter that it was great of the church not to have demanded a neutrality allowance in emphasizing their stance on political issues in the country.

He indicated that “it would be absolutely blasphemous and sacrilegious to attempt any alignment of the body of Christ with partisan politics.”

A past Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese, RT. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu in a recent interview attacked former President John Dramani Mahama saying his desire to repeal the E-levy Act should he win power in 2024 is all political gimmick.

Many Ghanaians including NDC stalwarts have chastised the Bishop saying he was against the former President and to extent, the NDC.

Subsequently, the Methodist Church disassociated itself from his words and emphasized that it was politically neutral.

