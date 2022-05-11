ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It’s praiseworthy Methodist Church didn't demand neutrality allowance reestablishing the partisan neutrality of the church — Ablakwa

General News Its praiseworthy Methodist Church didn't demand neutrality allowance reestablishing the partisan neutrality of the church — Ablakwa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Astute Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended the Methodist Church for its maturity in reestablishing the church’s partisan neutrality.

The MP shared on Twitter that it was great of the church not to have demanded a neutrality allowance in emphasizing their stance on political issues in the country.

He indicated that “it would be absolutely blasphemous and sacrilegious to attempt any alignment of the body of Christ with partisan politics.”

A past Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese, RT. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu in a recent interview attacked former President John Dramani Mahama saying his desire to repeal the E-levy Act should he win power in 2024 is all political gimmick.

Many Ghanaians including NDC stalwarts have chastised the Bishop saying he was against the former President and to extent, the NDC.

Subsequently, the Methodist Church disassociated itself from his words and emphasized that it was politically neutral.

See details of Ablakwas statement here

511202213027-i4ep276gfb-ablakwa-on-methodist

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Sahara Issue: Egypt reaffirms support for Morocco's territorial integrity
11.05.2022 | General News
ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate to collaborate with NATO on Climate Change, fight Terrorism and Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea
10.05.2022 | General News
Grateful Givers donates to mothers in Mamobi General Hospital on Mother's Day
11.05.2022 | General News
Vessel accident: Ghana Maritime Authority sets committee to probe cause
10.05.2022 | General News
Banda Islamic School adjudged best at Bono Girls In ICT
10.05.2022 | General News
Kadjebi Assembly fails to elect Presiding Member again
10.05.2022 | General News
Government to invest heavily on internet safety — Ursula Owusu
10.05.2022 | General News
MP worried over ‘suspicious’ sole sourcing of contracts for sea defence project
10.05.2022 | General News
‘I won’t try former MASLOC CEO in absentia until you act right’— Judge tell prosecutors
09.05.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line