We are yet to analyse ECG, GWCL tariff proposals — PURC

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced that it is yet to analyse the electricity and water tariffs for the 2022-2027 multi-year tariff review period.

In a press statement released today, it said although it had not taken a decision yet, the utility companies had been given the nod to go ahead and engage stakeholders.

According to the statement signed by the executive secretary, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, the multi-year review commenced with proposals received from the various utility companies including the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) and the Enclave Power Company (EPC).

It was indicated that “the commission is yet to analyze the tariff proposals and has not taken any decision on any of the submissions. In line with the commissions processes, the utility companies have been given the platform to engage stakeholders on their tariff proposals including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Parliamentary Select Committee on Water, Works and Housing and the Development partners.”

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recently announced a proposed 148% increment in electricity tariff.

Subsequently, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) yesterday also announced a 334% increment in tariffs.

