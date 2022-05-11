ModernGhana logo
11.05.2022 Social News

NAGRAT appeals to gov’t for salary increment as tariff hike looms

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
11.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is appealing to government to increase salaries for members as tariff hikes loom in the country.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have already presented a proposal to the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) seeking an astronomical increase in tariff.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, NAGRAT President Angel Carbonou explained that the demand for an increment in salaries for members is justified because the tariff hikes will affect workers.

“The tariff hike will certainly affect workers. Workers are already suffering because government hasn’t increased salaries. So we are appealing to the government that the time has come for salaries to be increased,” the NAGRAT president shared.

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission will today, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, hold a crucial meeting with utility service providers to look at their proposals.

The Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a tariff increment of 148% for 2022 and 7.6% average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.

The proposed sharp increment, according to ECG, is due to the gap between the actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.

For the Ghana Water Company Limited, it wants the tariff to be increased by 334%.

