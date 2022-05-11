ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.05.2022 Social News

FDA cautions public against unregistered Indomie product

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
FDA cautions public against unregistered Indomie product
11.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued an alert to inform the public that Indomie Instant Chicken Noodles with 'Ladha Ya Kuku' inscription on the label is not a registered product in the country.

The general public is urged to take note as the FDA works to ascertain the safety of the product for consumption.

“The attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been drawn to the recall of Indomie Instant Noodles (Chicken Flavour) products from certain countries due to suspected presence of high levels of aflatoxins and pesticides.

“The FDA wishes to assure the public that Indomie Instant Chicken Noodles with 'Ladha Ya Kuku' inscription on the label is not a registered product in Ghana,” parts of a press release from the FDA has said.

It adds, “In light of the recent recalls in other countries, the FDA has picked samples from the manufacturing facility in Ghana as well as different points of sale across regions nationwide for testing at the Centre for Laboratory Services and Research. Anybody in possession of the unregistered Indomie products should contact the FDA immediately.”

Meanwhile, the FDA has deployed its surveillance teams to monitor the markets for any of these unregistered Indomie products and will not renege on its mandate to protect public health and safety.

Find more in the press release below:

5112022105345-m5hsk8v331-2800143333631171491834334136512877331707612n

5112022105347-txobrfdq5l-whatsapp-image-2022-05-11-at-90112-am-1-212x300.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NAGRAT appeals to gov’t for a salary increase as tariff hike looms
11.05.2022 | Social News
Special Prosecutor must update public on its activities – GII
11.05.2022 | Social News
Goodluck Jonathan runs to Dakar amidst controversy over presidential ambition
11.05.2022 | Social News
A/R: 40-year-old mechanic butchered to death at Aboaso
11.05.2022 | Social News
Gov’t must buy all illegal guns in possession of civilians in Bawku — Police Commander
11.05.2022 | Social News
Engaging gov’t won’t change fare increment – GPRTU
11.05.2022 | Social News
Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana celebrate mothers
10.05.2022 | Social News
Control children’s usage of electronic devices — GOA
10.05.2022 | Social News
Public warned against fake VRA recruitment
10.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line