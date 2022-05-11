FDA cautions public against unregistered Indomie product

11.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued an alert to inform the public that Indomie Instant Chicken Noodles with 'Ladha Ya Kuku' inscription on the label is not a registered product in the country.

The general public is urged to take note as the FDA works to ascertain the safety of the product for consumption.

“The attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been drawn to the recall of Indomie Instant Noodles (Chicken Flavour) products from certain countries due to suspected presence of high levels of aflatoxins and pesticides.

“The FDA wishes to assure the public that Indomie Instant Chicken Noodles with 'Ladha Ya Kuku' inscription on the label is not a registered product in Ghana,” parts of a press release from the FDA has said.

It adds, “In light of the recent recalls in other countries, the FDA has picked samples from the manufacturing facility in Ghana as well as different points of sale across regions nationwide for testing at the Centre for Laboratory Services and Research. Anybody in possession of the unregistered Indomie products should contact the FDA immediately.”

Meanwhile, the FDA has deployed its surveillance teams to monitor the markets for any of these unregistered Indomie products and will not renege on its mandate to protect public health and safety.

Find more in the press release below: