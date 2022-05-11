ModernGhana logo
11.05.2022

Mahama visits Ethiopian president

11.05.2022

Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, has said he paid a courtesy call on the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-work Zewde while in Addis Ababa for a meeting of the board of the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa .

“Lively and far-reaching discussions on recent developments, the future and direction of our continent; and the continuous support of the Ethiopian government for the activities of the Tana Forum”, Mr Mahama wrote on his Facebook page, adding: “Africa must indeed, rise”.

Later, Mr Maham reported that he arrived in Nasarawa State capital, Lafia, on Tuesday, at the invitation of the Executive Governor and his Economic Advisory Council to deliver a keynote speech at the Nasarawa Investment Summit.

“My participation will include a panel discussion on Nasarawa Means Business: The urgency of delivering sustained Economic Growth”.

“I will share with the Summit, the main and critical opportunities for transforming a resource-rich but low productivity economy into a development miracle that creates sustained wealth and transforms communities”, he said.

