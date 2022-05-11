ModernGhana logo
Mahama to deliver statement at Nasarawa investment summit

Former President John Dramani Mahama has landed in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital in Central Nigeria.

The former President arrived on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

Mr Mahama, is visiting the Nasarawa state at the invitation of the Executive Governor and his Economic Advisory Council.

He is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the Nasarawa Investment Summit, a 2-day summit which begins today, Wednesday, 11 May 2022.

The former President, will be sharing with the summit, “the main and critical opportunities for transforming a resource-rich but low productivity economy into a development miracle that creates sustained wealth and transforms communities.”

