ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate to collaborate with NATO on Climate Change, fight Terrorism and Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea

The Directorate of Early Warning of the ECOWAS Commission is holding a Working Session with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Strategic Direction South Hub today, May 10, 2022, at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The consultations aim to explore potential collaboration and mutual interest, focusing on Climate Change, the fight against Terrorism, Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, and Capacity Building.

Dr. Lat Abdou Gueye, the Director of Early Warning, ECOWAS Commission, while welcoming the NATO Delegation emphasised that the collaboration is important as the ECOWAS Early Warning System prepares to finalize and implement its strategic plan for the next 5 years (2022 – 2026).

He added that deepening collaboration with key partners constitutes a key objective for the Directorate.

In addition to the Early Warning Directorate, the Delegation also met with the Director of PeaceKeeping and Regional Security who was represented by Dr Isaac Amstrong. In his intervention, Dr Amstrong informed the delegation of the initiatives of the ECOWAS Commission in the fight against Terrorism and initiatives to curb Maritime insecurity.

The NATO Delegation was led by General Davide Re, Director of the NATO Strategic Direction South Hub. Also at the Working Session was a Representative from the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria, Dr Mathew Adepoju.

A courtesy visit was paid to General Francis BEHANZIN, ECOWAS Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

---ECOWAS