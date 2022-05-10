Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana celebrate mothers

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana has joined the global community to celebrate International Mother’s Day with an explanation that the celebration of Mother's Day and Maulid (Prophet Muhammed's birthday) are mere symbolic days of showing our love and gratitude to Allah for giving us the best of creations.

“It is also for appreciating our mothers for the pain, hustle, anguish, anxiety and struggle they went through before, during and after pregnancy and childbearing, our infant lives until we reach adulthood and mothers never stopped loving us,” Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary, Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana stated in a statement to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The commemorative events are just symbolic just as the commemorating of the ASHURA is merely symbolic, it doesn't mean we don't appreciate Allah's blessings and mercies in the rest of the days when we do not fast or cook foods to celebrate when Noah was delivered from the Ark or when Moses was delivered from Pharaoh.

The movement however acknowledged that many Muslim majorities in hardline areas or simply say Muslims with extreme views and ideologies consider the commemorations of Mother's Day just like the commemoration of Prophet Muhammed's birthday as alien or “bid’ah” to Islam which can be considered very sinful.

A lot of such people who don't support the celebration of Mother's Day buttress their opinion on the traditions of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) that prohibits any innovation in Islam; whether good or bad, as it may be, the statement stated.

Furthermore, I dare say, is there any rule broken in Islam if we celebrate our mothers on any particular day, or should we choose to make merry for being the community of the last Prophet and Messengers of Allah, a community that Allah has spoken highly of because of our affiliation with Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

The statement said the commemoration in Islam and the other two Abrahamic religions, Christianity and Judaism, can take a form of religious practice like fasting or merrymaking by the religious teachings.