Vessel accident: Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association appeals for public support

Mr. Stephen Adjokatcher, Acting President of the Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA) on Tuesday assured the public that a rescue team made up of Ghana Navy, Marine Police, Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), sister trawl fishing vessels, artisanal fishers, and other stakeholders are all at sea on a rescue mission searching for the remaining eleven reported missing seafarers.

“So far out of the 26 seafarers onboard MV Comforter, 14 seafarers have been rescued and are alive. However, the captain of the said vessel was reported dead, with the remaining eleven seafarers also reported missing.

“We, wish to appeal to the general public especially people in the coastal communities to also help with information if any by reporting to the nearest Police Station,” a statement issued by the GITA and copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema stated.

The association explained that one of its member company’s fishing vessels by the name MV Comforter 2 sunk at sea between Elmina and Saltpond marine waters whiles fishing on Friday, May 6.

The statement which was signed by Mr. Jerome Deamesi, GITA Financial Secretary, on behalf of Mr Adjokatcher explained that the MV Comforter 2, a Ghanaian Registered vessel owned by Boatacom Enterprise Limited sailed on May 4th, 2022 from the fishing harbour in Tema, Ghana. The vessel had on board 26 seafarers comprising six Chinese nationals and 20 Ghanaian nationals.

The GITA said the sad event occurred during a heavy downpour at sea whiles the vessel was fishing.

The GITA which is the mouthpiece of all industrial trawl fishing companies in Ghana explained that at the time of the accident, some trawler vessels also fishing close by went to the aid of the vessel to rescue the seafarers.