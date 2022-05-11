Grateful Givers donates to mothers in Mamobi General Hospital on Mother's Day

Grateful Givers, a non-profit and non-governmental organisation based in Accra, on Sunday, April 8, 2022, presented gifts worth thousands of Ghana cedis to mothers as part of this year's Mother's Day celebration.

The event which took place at the Mamobi General Hospital in Accra saw over 30 new mothers receive various gifts donated by the NGO to make the day memorable for them and also encouraged them as mothers to serve as role models for their kids and families.

The items were diapers, pampers, clothes, washing and bathing soaps, cosmetics and toiletries, among others.

Speaking shortly after presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the Convener and Founder of Grateful Givers, Maame Akosua Serwaa Gyening, said motherhood was a blessing from God and therefore should be celebrated.

She noted that not every woman was ordained to have children or be called a mother and advised that those who were lucky enough to have completed their nine months of gestation and had put to bed, be recognised and celebrated by the society.

She indicated that the Grateful Givers was a non-profit organization seeking the welfare of the mothers and children in Ghana, and urged women, especially mothers, to be good role models to both their children and the society where they live.

She described children as gifts from God and urged mothers to pray for them and give them the necessary support that they need in their development stage to enable them to grow up well and be able to contribute their quota in nation-building.

She employed men especially fathers, to be supportive of their wives to mitigate the suffering women go through in their daily lives.

Ms Gyening further encouraged ladies to be hardworking, and desist from engaging in activities that could endanger their lives and that of their unborn children.

A midwife and a member of Grateful Givers, Dorcas Zenabu Seidu, on her part, also encouraged mothers to take good care of their children.

She also thanked health workers, especially the midwives for the role they play in the lives of children and that of their mothers.

A senior midwife at the Mamobi General Hospital, Madame Patience Gamena Mohammed, on behalf of the hospital, expressed gratitude to the Grateful Givers for the gesture and encouraged other organisations that could be of support to mothers especially those who just attained motherhood, to do so.

Some of the mothers, speaking to the media, thanked Grateful Givers for the gifts, and prayed for God's blessings and support for the development of the organisation.