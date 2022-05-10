Assemblyman urges healthy living; embark on fitness walk and fun games

The Amamoley Electoral Area in the Ga-North Municipality has embarked on a health walk exercise and fun game to keep fit and maintain good health.

The Health walk on the theme “Your Health, Together We Move” started at Amamoley Community Park through Canada to Odumasi and back to the Amamoley Community Park saw mostly members of the community out in their numbers with the aged, youth participating in the about two hours Walk.

It continued with an exciting and invigorating aerobics session and was climaxed with fun game for all participants who gathered at the Amamoley Community Park.

Mr. Raymond Nii Tetteh Commey, Assemblyman of Amamoley Electoral Area, expressed satisfaction with the turn-out and called for the people to ensure a common purpose of unity to ensure the overall development of the community.

He said the exercise was also to help nurture the talents of the youth for a brighter career.

He said the games were important because it brings togetherness, since 'unity is strength,' and that, it behoves on all to exercise for a sound mind and body.

The Amamoley Oblahii Mantse (Youth Chief), Nii Mensah Kwao II encouraged the people to make the exercise a regular one, noting that their physical wellbeing can only be found in a sound mind and body.

The participants were grateful to the organisers for the opportunity to partake in the physical exercise.