ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assemblyman urges healthy living; embark on fitness walk and fun games

By Sekina Affum
Social News Assemblyman urges healthy living; embark on fitness walk and fun games
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Amamoley Electoral Area in the Ga-North Municipality has embarked on a health walk exercise and fun game to keep fit and maintain good health.

The Health walk on the theme “Your Health, Together We Move” started at Amamoley Community Park through Canada to Odumasi and back to the Amamoley Community Park saw mostly members of the community out in their numbers with the aged, youth participating in the about two hours Walk.

It continued with an exciting and invigorating aerobics session and was climaxed with fun game for all participants who gathered at the Amamoley Community Park.

Mr. Raymond Nii Tetteh Commey, Assemblyman of Amamoley Electoral Area, expressed satisfaction with the turn-out and called for the people to ensure a common purpose of unity to ensure the overall development of the community.

He said the exercise was also to help nurture the talents of the youth for a brighter career.

He said the games were important because it brings togetherness, since 'unity is strength,' and that, it behoves on all to exercise for a sound mind and body.

The Amamoley Oblahii Mantse (Youth Chief), Nii Mensah Kwao II encouraged the people to make the exercise a regular one, noting that their physical wellbeing can only be found in a sound mind and body.

The participants were grateful to the organisers for the opportunity to partake in the physical exercise.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Man who poured acid on boy for defecating behind his house dragged to court
10.05.2022 | Social News
Eleven persons jailed for mining in Atewa forest — Eastern Regional Forestry Commission
10.05.2022 | Social News
Vessel accident: Navy abandons rescue efforts to recover bodies of crew members
10.05.2022 | Social News
We’re assessing CLOGSAG’s concerns with open mind and meditate – Vice Chair of Parliament’s Local Gov’t committee
10.05.2022 | Social News
Saudi Arabia has pegged Ghana’s 2022 Hajj quota at 3,069 pilgrims
10.05.2022 | Social News
World Donkey Day marked in Challu in Sissala East
10.05.2022 | Social News
Obuasi: Mining pit collapse kills two at Adumanu
10.05.2022 | Social News
'Now that Covid is over we will go all out' — ECG clamp down on illegal power theft
10.05.2022 | Social News
C/R: Fried yam seller burnt to death; two others in critical condition after fire incident at Apam
10.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line