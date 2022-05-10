ModernGhana logo
Man who poured acid on boy for defecating behind his house dragged to court

10.05.2022 LISTEN

A 55-year-old man is set to appear before the court today, Tuesday, May 10 following his alleged involvement in an acid attack on a 13-year-old boy at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the suspect caught the victim defecating behind his house, although he had issued several warnings against that act.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, spoke to Citi News about the incident.

“His story was that people have been defecating behind his house so on that fateful day, the thirteen-year-old boy we are told, went to the place and the man poured acid on him extensively. He had come there to defecate at the place, so after the boy was heard shouting for help, he was taken to the hospital.”

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh indicated that the suspect will be processed for court later today, Tuesday.

“The man was subsequently arrested and handed over to the police, so he has since been in our custody assisting us with the investigation. Today, he has been charged with causing unlawful harm, and he has been taken to the Koforidua Circuit Court.”

---citinewsroom

