ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Construction, set up of national COVID vaccine plant to start in July – DEK Consortium

Health Construction, set up of national COVID vaccine plant to start in July – DEK Consortium
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

One of the potential COVID-19 vaccine producers in Ghana, DEK Consortium has disclosed that it will in July 2022 begin the construction and set up of the vaccine plant with the hope of achieving President Akufo-Addo's agenda of making Ghana a vaccine hub in the sub-region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this year announced that Ghana will by 2024 begin the commercial production of Covid-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic.

Speaking on the sidelines of a high-level meeting with vaccine manufacturers in the ECOWAS Region in collaboration with Africa CDC, the Managing Director for DEK Consortium, Kofi Nsiah Poku, said his outfit will also produce other vaccines to tackle other health conditions.

“We are already getting the support, and we are working with partners to raise the funds to put up the facility. At the moment, we are doing the bankable feasibility studies which we will finish by the end of the month. Once that is ready, we need about three months to raise the money to start the facility itself.”

“Now, we are doing the development funding where we are ensuring that all the local authorities’ approval are received. All these are ongoing, and they will coincide when the bankable feasibility is ready. I hope that we will hit the ground by July. By twelve months, we are done and start with the trial and make sure that by 2024, the first COVID-19 vaccine will be produced in Ghana and supplied to Africa and probably back to Europe.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, Professor Frimpong Boateng said government is making frantic effort for the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute by the third quarter of the year.

“Cabinet has submitted a memorandum, the Bill is in Parliament, and we hope that when parliament resumes this month, a law of will be passed for the establishment of National COVID-19 Vaccine Institute”, he said.

---citinewsroom

More Health
ModernGhana Links
‘Ghana now reference point for COVID-19 management’ – Health Minister
09.05.2022 | Health
‘'Don’t compromise your health to family services'’ - Dr Wiafe Addai cautions women
08.05.2022 | Health
Moroccan King launches US$650m Sina Hospital
07.05.2022 | Health
HIV and AIDS continue to be a major health and economic problem - Dr. Ayisi Addo
06.05.2022 | Health
US$961million needed to eliminate malaria in Ghana by 2029 — Health experts
06.05.2022 | Health
Agenda 111: Too early to tell completion date – Health Minister
06.05.2022 | Health
WACCBIP publishes paper on tracking genetic diversity of COVID-19 in Ghana
06.05.2022 | Health
Exposing your baby's eyes to sunrays not treatment for jaundice, practice is outmoded — Optometric
06.05.2022 | Health
International Day of the Midwife launched in Techiman
06.05.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line