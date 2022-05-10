ModernGhana logo
Draconian E-Levy wouldn’t have been tolerated if it was an election year – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicated that he has no doubt the government wouldn't have gone ahead to implement the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) if it was an election year.

The government through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on May 1, 2022, commenced the implementation of the controversial levy despite an injunction application filed by the Minority NDC MPs at the Supreme Court.

With water and electricity tariffs likely to go up, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made a post on his social media page to bemoan the hardships under the current government.

While stating that perhaps Ghana should hold national elections every year, the Minority MP adds that he does not think E-Levy would have been tolerated if it was an election year.

“Soaring hardships caused by unbridled price hikes, excruciating cost of fuel, 20% increase in transport fares, proposals by ECG for a 100% tariff adjustment, historic unemployment at 13.4%, and a draconian E-Levy wouldn’t have been tolerated the least if this was an election year.

“Sensitivity levels of Ghanaian political leaders must remain the same before and after elections,” Samuel Okudzeto posted on his Facebook page on Monday, May 9, 2022.

