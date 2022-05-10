ModernGhana logo
We’re assessing CLOGSAG’s concerns with open mind and meditate – Vice Chair of Parliament’s Local Gov’t committee

The Vice-Chair of the Local Government Committee, Suleman Sanid, has assured of his committee’s commitment to resolving the ongoing strike by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Sanid said the committee members will not be distracted by partisan considerations.

He was speaking after the Local Government Committee and leadership of CLOGSAG in Parliament met on Monday.

“We are not going to pander to the hawks and the hardliners on both sides. We are trying to do what is expected of us.”

“Once we have been given this arduous task, we will also do our best to make sure we leave a legacy,” the MP assured.

CLOGSAG has been on strike since April 12 because of the non-payment of their controversial Political Neutrality Allowance.

The strike has led to some Government business being disrupted in the period since the protest began.

Mr. Sanid said the MPs will be objective in their assessment of the impasse.

“We are coming in with an open mind. We want to listen to the issues from both sides and when we get to understand exactly what is holding the two sides at different points, we try to meditate.”

“We want to have an understanding of the issues and bring something fresh to the table so that they will be able to resolve it,” Mr. Sanid said.

