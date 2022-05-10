ModernGhana logo
We are buying fuel at exorbitant price so why can’t we increase fares? - GPRTU questions critics

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has hit out at critics who insist the union is being insensitive over the decision to increase transport fares.

Members of the Concerned Driver Union and the GPRTU are reportedly already charging a 20% incensement on transport fares due to the high cost of fuel in the country.

The increment which started last Saturday has been criticised by the general public in the last few days with many claiming that the increase is illegal.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview, the Director of Industrial Relations of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Abass Imoro has argued that the increment is fair and very religious.

“After all, a 20% increase in fares is very religious and it is simply a burden sharing,” he said.

Abass Imoro further questions, “Which law says if we are buying fuel at exorbitant price, we can’t also increase our fares?”

While the members of GPRTU want to remain firm on the new charges, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has warned drivers to desist from continuing the charging of the new transport fares.

The Council says it will meet with the Minister of Transport and the leadership of GPRTU on Wednesday to have discussions on a proposal for new fares to be introduced.

