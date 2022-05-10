Government to invest heavily on internet safety — Ursula Owusu

Government is keen to ensure that the digital economy is safeguarded for younger ones and to promote more investment in the country.

To this end, there will be more investment through education campaigns with faith based organisations on internet safety in both urban and rural communities in all the sixteen regions.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful made the disclosure in a keynote speech to climax the Bono regional Girls in ICT programme in Sunyani.

According to her, the theme for this year’s programme, "Access and Safety" is an indication of the attention that government is giving to digital safety since the economy is growing digitally.

She therefore assured participants that more digital equipment will be provided for various schools to use as well as ensuring that there is adequate safety for users online.

This is to ensure that the country attracts the best form of investments in the future. “Digital Tools have become pivotal in the new emerging world and we can’t afford to leave the girls behind.

"This year marks ten years since the beginning of the initiative globally and in Ghana, our target for the first time is to do this in 5 regions; it has never been done before.

"Our objective is to train STEM teachers in basic ICT, coding and among others. Digitalisation is the game changer and government is determined to grow the digital economy at all cost through the provision of modern technology,” she said.

To sustain the GIICT programme, the Minister encouraged the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to take ownership of the programme and continue the process to benefit more girls.

She also called for the establishment of coding clubs in all schools to encourage the less privileged take advantage of the initiative and make them digital genius.

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene thanked the minister and her team for organizing the event in the region and called for more of such initiatives to improve the digital skills of students in the region.