Ghana Meteo cautions against fishing on Volta Lake; says it’s not safe

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has cautioned fisherfolks who fish on the Volta Lake to take a break for a few days.

According to Felicity Ahafianyo who is the Chief Forecaster at the Ghana Meteo, the Volta Lake is currently not safe for fishing.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview on Tuesday, she said the Lake is not safe for fishing from today until Thursday.

She hence advises that fishermen stay at home for the three-day period and await clearance from her agency before resuming activities on the lake.

Felicity Ahafianyo explains that the caution is because there is a storm approaching Ghana from Nigeria and a lot of rain could be experienced along the coastal belt.

“The state of the sea is supposed to be rough and it’s going to maintain till Thursday. So today, tomorrow, and Thursday the sea is going to be rough; so the fisherfolk should be extra careful.

“For the Volta Lake, this is the time that the storms are brooding over their area so they have to go on fishing, they have to contact us on 0302777172 for information on when the storm would leave,” the Ghana Meteo Chief Forecaster shared.

Meanwhile, people living in areas such as Kumasi, Ho, Akyim Oda, Keta Krachi, Kintampo, and Obuasi are to brace themselves for rains.

