Transport Minister to meet GRTCC, GPRTU on Wednesday over fare increment

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah is expected to meet the leadership of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, over the 20% increase in transport fares.

This is according to a press release from the GRTCC signed by its Secretary Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah.

In the release, the GRTCC discloses that no single union has the power to determine transport fares as it condemns that 20% increment announced by the Concerned Drivers Union.

“We wish to state that, transport fares has always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, no single union or group have the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the two bodies mentioned above,” part of the press release notes.

It adds that Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah is ready to meet with the GRTCC and the GPRTU to discuss issues bothering on the plan to increase transport fares to save the business of drivers.

“We, therefore, wish to inform the operators and the general public that the Transport Minister has indicated his readiness to meet with the leadership of the GRTCC and GPRTU on Wednesday 11th May 2022, to commence discussion on our proposal for fare increase,” the GRTCC press release adds.

Meanwhile, drivers who are already charging new fares have been cautioned to desist from the act until a final decision is taken collectively by all stakeholders.