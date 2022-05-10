ModernGhana logo
Volta Lake not safe for fishing till Thursday — Meteo

Volta Lake not safe for fishing till Thursday — Meteo
The Chief Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency Felicity Ahafianyo, has warned that the Volta Lake is not safe for fishing from Tuesday to Thursday.

She advised that fisher folks who dares to go fishing must exercise great caution.

She revealed to 3FM Sunrise Morning Show on Tuesday May 10,2022 that there is a storm approaching Ghana from Nigeria and all things be equal there will be rain showers along the coastal belt including Accra.

“The state of the sea is supposed to be rough and it's going to maintain till Thursday. So today, tomorrow and Thursday the sea is going to be rough; so the fisher folk should be extra careful. For the Volta Lake, this is the time that the storms are brooding over their area so they have to go on fishing, they have to contact us on 0302777172 for information on when the storm would leave,” Felicity stated.

According to the agency, places Koforidua, Akyim Oda, Keta Krachi, Kintampo, Obuasi, Ho, and Kumasi, stand 50% of rain so the people there should take note

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

