Gov’t working to allow filing of tax returns on phones – Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans by government to create a new digital platform where tax returns can be filed digitally.

The Vice President says the practice where individuals and organisations need to go to Ghana Revenue Authority offices to file tax returns will be faded out.

Speaking at the 4th Annual Center of UN Studies Lecture in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said Ghana's digitization drive is paying off.

“We are making sure that, for example, you can now file your taxes on your mobile phone. You don't have to go and do the long-winded process of filing taxes,” he said.

“We have redone the tax filing forms so that it is very simple for even the very uneducated, who we are hoping can file taxes.”

“We want everybody to file taxes even if you have nothing to pay,” the Vice President added.

Dr. Bawumia’s announcement comes off the month of April, which is normally set aside by the GRA as tax month to increase awareness of the importance of filing annual tax returns, paying taxes and complying with the tax laws.

The Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 896) and the Revenue Administration Act 2016 (Act 915), enjoins taxpayers to file their tax returns with the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

This has to happen not later than four months after the year of assessment for the return of income for the year.