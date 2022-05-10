MP worried over ‘suspicious’ sole sourcing of contracts for sea defence project

10.05.2022 LISTEN

A member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing is asking government to stop the sole-sourcing of contracts for sea defence projects in the country.

According to a Ranking Member on the committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the move will help prevent the awarding of contracts to firms without the needed capacity in a bid to stop shoddy work.

The increase in coastal erosion has increased calls for and scrutiny of sea defence projects in recent times.

In a media interview after a visit by the parliamentary select committee on works and housing to inspect works on Ningo-Prampram and Dansoman sea defence projects, Mr. Asamoah, questioned the quality of work being done on the Ningo-Prampram project.

He added that government must prioritise competitive bidding when awarding such contracts.

“Contracts on GOG should come by competitive bidding, not sole sourcing, unless that contractor has some special expertise that others do not have.”

“In this case, a new contractor is going to execute it and to sole source it to that person, it is so suspicious.”

Mr. Asamoah also indicated that there would be further scrutiny of the project.

“This one we are going to go into it and find out why a project of this magnitude; of over GHS400 million will be sole-sourced to a new contractor who is new in the industry.”

By Citi Newsroom