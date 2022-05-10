ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.05.2022 General News

MP worried over ‘suspicious’ sole sourcing of contracts for sea defence project

MP worried over suspicious sole sourcing of contracts for sea defence project
10.05.2022 LISTEN

A member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing is asking government to stop the sole-sourcing of contracts for sea defence projects in the country.

According to a Ranking Member on the committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the move will help prevent the awarding of contracts to firms without the needed capacity in a bid to stop shoddy work.

The increase in coastal erosion has increased calls for and scrutiny of sea defence projects in recent times.

In a media interview after a visit by the parliamentary select committee on works and housing to inspect works on Ningo-Prampram and Dansoman sea defence projects, Mr. Asamoah, questioned the quality of work being done on the Ningo-Prampram project.

He added that government must prioritise competitive bidding when awarding such contracts.

“Contracts on GOG should come by competitive bidding, not sole sourcing, unless that contractor has some special expertise that others do not have.”

“In this case, a new contractor is going to execute it and to sole source it to that person, it is so suspicious.”

Mr. Asamoah also indicated that there would be further scrutiny of the project.

“This one we are going to go into it and find out why a project of this magnitude; of over GHS400 million will be sole-sourced to a new contractor who is new in the industry.”

By Citi Newsroom

More General News
ModernGhana Links
‘I won’t try former MASLOC CEO in absentia until you act right’— Judge tell prosecutors
09.05.2022 | General News
NPA Boss adjudged CEO of the Year
09.05.2022 | General News
Mother’s Day Celebration: Justin Kodua Frimpong Salutes All Women, Mothers In Ghana
08.05.2022 | General News
GRIDCo to commence 161kv Ahafo North Transmission Line Project
07.05.2022 | General News
GIJ, US Embassy in Ghana mark World Press Freedom Day
09.05.2022 | General News
Elmina Nguadohen rallies NLA's for development
06.05.2022 | General News
Bola Ray Visits French Parliament After Invitation From Minister for Africa
06.05.2022 | General News
Okraku-Mantey to contest Ayensuano seat in 2024
06.05.2022 | General News
ECG extends debt payment to 5 years for Krobo Customers
05.05.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line