Maiden Inter-Media House Sports and Health Festival to kick off on May 27

The maiden edition of the Inter-Media House Sports and Health Festival being organised by the Journalists Network for Peace and Security is set to kick off Friday, May 27, 2022.

This has been confirmed by Yakub Alfa Suleiman, the Founder and President of the Journalists Network for Peace and Security at the press launch of the festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch, Yakub Alfa Suleiman explained that the maiden edition of the event will look at bringing journalists together to have fun, network, and interact freely among themselves.

He said his outfit believes journalism is one of the underpaid jobs in this country and practitioners need support in terms of their welfare.

For this year’s event, the Journalists Network for Peace and Security has decided to bring together journalists to offer help with their health needs.

As a result, not only will there be Inter-Media House sports activities but there will also be health screening for all participants.

“There will be free screening for journalists looking at general health, eye screening, dental screening, there will be prostate checking, there will be psychologists around that will engage journalists.

“Basically this event in a summary is to bring together journalists, have fun and then support them in terms of their health needs,” Yakub Alfa Suleiman told journalists at the event.

Yakub Alfa Suleiman

Journalists that participate in the upcoming event will have a 40% discount when visiting any of the partnering health facilities after the programme.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s event ‘Uniting for Freedom and Welfare of Journalists', the Journalists Network for Peace and Security founder added that his outfit wants to chart a conversation on how to influence policy on the safety of journalists in the country.

“It’s focused on the welfare and security of journalists. We believe that as media practitioners our safety and our welfare is paramount as far as the job is concerned so we need to come together and see how we can champion this interest of ours that is so relevant as far as our work is concerned,” Yakub Alfa Suleiman shared.

The maiden edition is starting on the 27th of May at the Madina Sports Stadium and will end on May 28, 2022.

Results of the draw for football matches to be played:

Daily Guide News v Happy FM - Match 1

Atinka v Class Media Group - Match 2

XYZ v GNA - Match 3

Max TV v GBC - Match 4

Aside from football, there will be activities such as volleyball, basketball, table tennis, TV games, snooker, and all sort of games.

The maiden Inter-Media House Sports and Health Festival is being organised with sponsorship and support from Decathlon, Xtra Reigans, Bel-Aqua, Special Ice, Supreme Specialist Scan and Hospital, all smiles dental clinic, and many more.