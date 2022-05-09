ModernGhana logo
Disregard purported 20% hike in transport fares – GRTCC to Ghanaians

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) wants Ghanaians to disregard a 20 percent increment in transport fares at some bus terminals in the country.

Some commercial drivers at some bus terminals are already charging 20% more on transport fares ahead of the expected increment in transport fares by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on Friday.

The GRTCC in a statement indicated that transport fares are always negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by GRTCC and the GPRTU.

It thus advised Ghanaians to ignore any purported hikes in transport fares until the GPRTU and GRTCC give such indications.

“We want to reiterate that the GRTCC and the GPRTU have not divorced from standing protocols for fare increases. It is, therefore, unjustified for any group of persons to stampede the process to announce fare increase without reference to the standing protocols.”

“We wish to advise the public to disregard any increase and the drivers to desist from charging any new fare, as we continue with the discussion on the appropriate adjustment which will be signed by the representatives of the GRTCC and the GPRTU and communicate same to you,” the statement signed by the General Secretary of the GRTCC, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, said.

The statement further indicated that the Transport Minister has expressed his willingness to meet with the leadership of the GRTCC and GPRTU on Wednesday 11th May 2022, to commence discussion on proposals for a hike in transport fares.

---citinewsroom

