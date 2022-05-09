We have increased transport fares to save our businesses - Concerned Drivers Union

09.05.2022 LISTEN

The Concerned Drivers Union has justified the decision to increase transport fares in the country.

The Union say it was necessary to save the businesses of members from collapsing.

Since Saturday, May 7, 2022, the prices of transport fares have gone up by 20% in parts of the country.

Ghanaians have expressed concern about the new transport fares with many pleading with transport operators to revert to the old fares to avoid further hardships.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, General Secretary of the Concerned Drivers Union, David Agboado has explained that the increment in transport fares is to ensure operators stay in business.

“It is not concerned drivers alone. It is all of us that came into an agreement last Friday that we will take the new transport fares last Saturday. GPRTU is part, PROTOA is taking it.

“Anytime we indicate there will be increment, you will hear we are meeting with the government but it never happens. Now we have decided that things must change,” David Agboado shared.

He continued, “We don’t want our businesses to collapse. We have learned from our mistakes. We don’t want to run at a loss and that’s why we have taken the decision.”

He urged Ghanaians to agree to pay the new fares to help transport operators, adding that members are also working to ensure all vehicles used in their businesses are roadworthy.

David Agboado also charged the government to fix roads in the country to aid vehicles stay in good shape.

Amid the confusion surrounding the 20% increment on transport fares, GPRTU in collation with the Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2022, to address various issues.