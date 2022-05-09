ModernGhana logo
09.05.2022 General News

NPA Boss adjudged CEO of the Year

09.05.2022 LISTEN

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been adjudged CEO of the year (petroleum downstream) and Corporate Social Responsibility Visionary CEO of the year 2022 at a colourful event held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event which was organised by Globe Productions also saw several CEOs of both private and public sector institutions in the financial, banking, agriculture, IT, health etc awarded.

Part of the citation which was read by the MC for the event indicated that NPA had constructed 30 boreholes in seven regions as part of efforts in making clean water accessible to the beneficiary towns.

The Authority had also assisted in constructing several basic schools to expand access to education as well as constructing health centres in North Tano, Gushegu, Afia, Talensi, Nsawam and other places.

The NPA, according to the citation, had also made substantial donations to several hospitals including the oncology centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said: “This is dedicated to the entire staff of the NPA whose hard work and dedication to duty has earned us this award. I am truly grateful to all of you.”

